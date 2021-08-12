Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) a €49.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.32 ($54.49).

DBAN stock opened at €38.60 ($45.41) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.87 million and a P/E ratio of -33.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a twelve month low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($46.29). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.37.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

