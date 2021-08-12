Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

