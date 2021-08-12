HC Wainwright Cuts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $30.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of IDYA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at $169,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

