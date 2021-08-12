HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADMS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.70. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 134,329 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

