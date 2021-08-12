HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADXN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.87. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,751. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXN. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

