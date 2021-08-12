Head-To-Head Analysis: 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80

1st Constitution Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.13%. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.45%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 24.55% 11.45% 1.18% Eastern Bankshares 10.96% 5.06% 0.90%

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern Bankshares pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $83.79 million 2.71 $18.09 million $1.77 12.49 Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.19 $22.74 million $0.59 33.25

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. 1st Constitution Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastern Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Eastern Bankshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; commercial real estate loans; and commercial construction financing to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 25 banking offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Toms River, and New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

