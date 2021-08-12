Head-To-Head Comparison: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) vs. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hersha Hospitality Trust and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 4 0 0 1.67 CubeSmart 1 4 3 0 2.25

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $9.99, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $41.44, suggesting a potential downside of 17.29%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and CubeSmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.12 -$166.35 million ($1.31) -7.31 CubeSmart $679.18 million 14.89 $165.62 million $1.72 29.13

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -51.76% -14.41% -4.97% CubeSmart 24.30% 9.83% 3.93%

Summary

CubeSmart beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

