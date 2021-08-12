Head to Head Contrast: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66% Lam Research 26.72% 70.92% 25.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Lam Research 0 4 15 0 2.79

Lam Research has a consensus target price of $713.94, suggesting a potential upside of 17.32%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lam Research pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lam Research has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Lam Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.53 $110.61 million $1.18 38.14 Lam Research $14.63 billion 5.93 $3.91 billion $27.24 22.34

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lam Research beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

