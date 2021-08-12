Head-To-Head Contrast: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

25.3% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yext 1 1 3 0 2.40

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.44%. Yext has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 41.61%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59% Yext -23.00% -40.41% -14.83%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.51, indicating that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 803.93 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -293.17 Yext $354.66 million 4.50 -$94.69 million ($0.79) -16.00

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Yext on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. It offers the Yext Knowledge Engine package on subscription basis, which has an access to Listings, Pages, Reviews and other features. The Listing feature provides customers with control over their digital presence, including their location and other related attributes published on the used third-party applications. The Pages feature allows customers to establish landing pages on their own websites and to manage digital content on those sites, including calls to action. The Reviews presence enables customers to encourage and facilitate reviews from end consumers. The company was founded by Howard Lerman, Brent Metz, and Brian Distelburger in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.