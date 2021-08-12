Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

