Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Sells $490,207.41 in Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $292,656.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05.

On Friday, June 11th, Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $238.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $66,638,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,276,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

