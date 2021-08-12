Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Helios Technologies stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

