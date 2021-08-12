Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.46 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

