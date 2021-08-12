HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $104.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.