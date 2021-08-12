HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded up $9.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.37. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

