Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Announces Earnings Results

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 26.58%.

HMTV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,359. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

