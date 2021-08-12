Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Bruce Benedict Watson Sells 12,099 Shares

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bruce Benedict Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Herman Miller alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.