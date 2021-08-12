Hessam Nadji Sells 10,816 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $433,829.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,596,112.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $205,568.16.

Shares of MMI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,670. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMI shares. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.