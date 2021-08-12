Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 832,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,365. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body's natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex.

