HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

HNI has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.07. HNI has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

