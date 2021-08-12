Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOMB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOMB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. 25,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

