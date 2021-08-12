Home Point Capital Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $627.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93.
Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
