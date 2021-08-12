Home Point Capital Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $627.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

