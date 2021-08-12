HP (NYSE:HPQ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 208,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 36,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,837 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.