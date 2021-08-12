HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of HSBC to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.42. 41,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

