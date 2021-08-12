Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.93. 12,304,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,562,014. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

