Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 32.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $54,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock remained flat at $$161.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $161.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.