Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $11.89 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 427,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,902. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

