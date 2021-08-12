Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 241,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.88. 5,902,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,055. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.