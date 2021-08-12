Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 0.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NYSE GD traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.17. 526,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,850. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

