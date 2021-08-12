Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 37,226,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,232,770. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $354.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

