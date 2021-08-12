Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,015,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

