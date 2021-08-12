Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

