Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Shares of HUM traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $406.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,805. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.97. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

