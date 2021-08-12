Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 174,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,653. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

