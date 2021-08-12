Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HRNNF. Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.17.

HRNNF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 1,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

