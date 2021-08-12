Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$32.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on H. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.40.

Shares of TSE:H traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$31.24. 514,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.52. The company has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

