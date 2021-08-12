HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HYRE. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 123,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $191.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,569,537.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,840.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HyreCar by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HyreCar by 233.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 788,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

