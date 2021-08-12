i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $917.41 million, a PE ratio of -138.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

