Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

About Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

