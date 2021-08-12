IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBIBF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

