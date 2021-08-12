IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.58.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.32. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.60.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

