ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.03. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 4,489,765 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 37.8% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 38,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $14,165,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICICI Bank by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 314,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.

