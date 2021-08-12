ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.03. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 4,489,765 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Retail Banking segment includes exposures of the bank, which satisfy the four qualifying criteria of regulatory retail portfolio as stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India guidelines on the Basel III framework.
