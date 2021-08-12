IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) versus Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Financial Comparison

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IDACORP and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 2 2 0 2.50 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and Aqua Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.98 $237.42 million $4.69 22.67 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.64, meaning that its share price is 564% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 17.95% 9.85% 3.60% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IDACORP beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 4,833 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 31 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 28,201 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 587,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

