IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock remained flat at $$22.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The stock has a market cap of $736.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IDYA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.