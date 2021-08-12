IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
IDEAYA Biosciences stock remained flat at $$22.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The stock has a market cap of $736.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55.
In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
