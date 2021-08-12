IFP Advisors Inc Buys 261 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $479.00. 1,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,434. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.16. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.