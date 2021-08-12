IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 26,922 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 6,290.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,766. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.