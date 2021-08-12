IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.31% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $32.08.

