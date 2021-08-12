IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $49.21. 49,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.