iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. began coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of iliad in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of ILIAF opened at $202.00 on Monday. iliad has a 1-year low of $147.25 and a 1-year high of $215.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.52.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

