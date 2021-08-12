Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $634,480.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $634,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,134,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NARI traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,967. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.20 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.85.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Inari Medical by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after buying an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Inari Medical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.